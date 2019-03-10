Dr Muhammed Suleiman, Executive Secretary of the agency disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Sunday.

Suleiman said three suspected bombers had targeted the Seminary Church in Gulak for attack, but the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on them exploded midway killing two, while the third ran into the bush.

“We received a report that three suspected Boko Haram members targeted Seminary Church in Gulak for attack around 8:30 a.m., on Sunday.

“Two of them detonated their IEDs and turned into pieces while the third one ran into the bush,” Sulaiman said.

He said their remains had been buried.

He said no other person was killed or injured during the attack adding that only a small girl was hit by the debris and she is still alive.

When contacted, SP Othman Abubakar, spokesperson, of the state Police Command confirmed the attack.