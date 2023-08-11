2 persons rescued from boat accident at Eko Atlantic Ocean

This is contained in a statement on Friday by the Director of the service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye.

Adeseye said that the incident occurred at about 9:12 a.m. on Friday, stressing that operatives were immediately deployed from the Oba Oniru Fire Station for their rescue.

She said both firemen and other State Emergency Responders, including support from a private Boat Catheriner crew, saved the victims.

“The survivors, whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20, and Seraphin Meto, 40, were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta, when the accident happened.