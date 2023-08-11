2 persons rescued from boat accident at Eko Atlantic Ocean
This is contained in a statement on Friday by the Director of the service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye.
Adeseye said that the incident occurred at about 9:12 a.m. on Friday, stressing that operatives were immediately deployed from the Oba Oniru Fire Station for their rescue.
She said both firemen and other State Emergency Responders, including support from a private Boat Catheriner crew, saved the victims.
“The survivors, whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20, and Seraphin Meto, 40, were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta, when the accident happened.
“Both victims are being attended to by appropriate government responders and are in stable conditions,” she said.
