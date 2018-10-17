Pulse.ng logo
2 notorious thugs reported dead after clash in Bariga

2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its environs

A thug has reportedly been killed following a clash in Bariga, Somolu and its environ. A third person affected has suffered disturbing gunshot wounds.

11-yr-old boy electrocuted while running away from school teachers play

In Lagos, there have been reports of violence in Bariga, Somolu and Ladi Lak areas of the state after a clash between thugs.

According to a Pulse correspondent, the thugs were killed at a meeting of one of the political parties on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

The deaths reportedly occurred at Larex bus-stop near Palmgrove. Two persons thought to have been killed are identified as Solo and Small Jaypron.

Commercial activities have reportedly been closed following reports of violence which have led to the deaths of two people.

Yesuru, a third person involved in the violence is reportedly battling for his life due to gunshot wounds sustained during the clash.

Police stations and businesses have shut-down for fear of a reprisal attack according to the corrspondent.

