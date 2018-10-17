2 notorious thugs reported dead after clash in Bariga

news

In Lagos, there have been reports of violence in Bariga, Somolu and Ladi Lak areas of the state after a clash between thugs.

According to a Pulse correspondent, the thugs were killed at a meeting of one of the political parties on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

The deaths reportedly occurred at Larex bus-stop near Palmgrove. Two persons thought to have been killed are identified as Solo and Small Jaypron.

Yesuru, a third person involved in the violence is reportedly battling for his life due to gunshot wounds sustained during the clash.

Police stations and businesses have shut-down for fear of a reprisal attack according to the corrspondent.