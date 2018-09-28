The accident happened in Abuja on Friday during rehearsals for Monday's celebrations.
According to the NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the accident happened in Abuja on Friday, September 28, 2018.
"I wish confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations. Details will be communicated later," a brief statement read.
Details of casualties are currently unknown.