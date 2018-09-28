Pulse.ng logo
2 Nigeria Air Force aircrafts crash during rehearsal

Nigeria Air Force 2 aircrafts crash in Abuja during rehearsal for 58th Independence Day celebrations

The accident happened in Abuja on Friday during rehearsals for Monday's celebrations.

  • Published:
Nigeria Air Force aircraft (NAF) aircraft (image used for illustrative purpose)

Two aircrafts of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) were involved in a crash when they collided during rehearsals ahead of the 58th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations scheduled for October 1, 2018.

According to the NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the accident happened in Abuja on Friday, September 28, 2018.

"I wish confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations. Details will be communicated later," a brief statement read.

Details of casualties are currently unknown.

