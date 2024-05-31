2 friends dragged to court for allegedly stealing 1,000 litres of petrol

Recommended articles
The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy and stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 19 at noon at Gastab Filling Station, Toll Gate, Ibadan.
Opaleye said the offences contravene Sections 516 and 3909(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦250,000 with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for a hearing.