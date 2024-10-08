ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2025 - Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister expressed satisfaction with the spate of work inaugurated in July, barely three months ago.

FCT bus terminals ready in January – Wike
FCT bus terminals ready in January – Wike

Recommended articles

Wike, who stated this when he inspected the ongoing projects in Abuja on Tuesday, said that when completed, no bus or taxi would be allowed to operate on FCT road.

He added; “Everybody has to move to the various terminals.” The minister expressed satisfaction with the spate of work inaugurated in July, barely three months ago. He said that the contractor was given 15 months to deliver the three terminals at Mabushi, Eagle Square and Kugbo in the FCT.

He, however, said that the contractor promised to deliver the Mabushi and Kugbo terminals in January, which would be nine months earlier than the scheduled timeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the terminal that is sited at Eagle Square, we have some problems there, but we have been able to sort it out.

“There are some underground facilities which the contractor tried to settle with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“I am sure very soon work will commence there,” the minister said.

Wike explained that the bus terminals were designed to ensure a secure and convenient travel experience for commuters in the FCT. He noted that while inaugurating the projects in July, the measure was part of efforts to reduce the level of insecurity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the move was also a critical step toward enhancing transportation infrastructure in the territory.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army warns IPOB to stop discouraging Igbo youths from its recruitment exercise

Army warns IPOB to stop discouraging Igbo youths from its recruitment exercise

VIO will continue to arrest impound vehicles in Lagos despite court order

VIO will continue to arrest impound vehicles in Lagos despite court order

FG says first phase of Lagos-Calabar highway will be ready by May 2025

FG says first phase of Lagos-Calabar highway will be ready by May 2025

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

Southern Nigeria gets over 230,000 vaccinations to combat polio

President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2025 - Wike

2 FCT bus and taxi terminals to be completed by January 2025 - Wike

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

Supreme Court to hear 16 State Govs' suit challenging EFCC’s legality on Oct 22

Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

Governor Lawal mourns as bandits kill 9 state security personnel in ambush

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

Court declares Abure as Labour Party Chairman, orders INEC to comply

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Independence Day address to Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu

5 key points from President Tinubu’s Independence Day speech

October 1 protesters in Lagos. [Daily Trust]

October 1 protest begins as youths troop out to demand good governance

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced