In it’s daily report on the spread and management of the virus in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were detected in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the NCDC, the bulk of the new cases were confirmed in Plateau state, where 83 cases were confirmed followed by Lagos, the epicentre of the disease with 43 cases.

In Kaduna, 17 cases were confirmed, 16 recorded in Abuja, 11 in Ogun, seven in Katsina, four in Imo and three each in Edo and Nasarawa.

While two cases were detected in Rivers, one case each was recorded in Bayelsa, Osun and Oyo state.

A total of 43,810 patients has now been discharged from isolation centres, while two more deaths raise coronavirus death raise the total of casualities in the country to 1,075.