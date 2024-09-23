2 arrested for stealing air-conditioners in Kaduna government properties

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Kaduna. Hassan said; “On September 21, at about 1400hrs one Ibrahim Yusuf, Registrar, Kaduna State High Court, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, reported that unknown persons came to the court complex.

"He pretended to be technicians sent from the Chief Judge’s office to repair ACs of both chambers of the court and offices of Judges and Chief Magistrates.

“Instead of repairs, they later noticed that he has vandalised and removed all the ACs of the complex.”

According to him, the obnoxious development aroused their suspicions, adding, "and when they inquired, they found out that nobody sent him.

“They were further informed that the he did similar things at the Barnawa court complex and Upper Shari’a Court, Tudun Wada Kaduna.”

Hassan said in the process of investigation, one Salim Sani of No. 17 Lafiya Road, Hayin Banki, Kawo Kaduna was detained. He said the suspect has confessed to committing the offences.

“This also led the police to the shop of Moses Adekunle also of Hayin Banki, where eight 1.5 horse power split ACs were recovered" he said.