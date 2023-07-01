ADVERTISEMENT
1st batch of Kano's foreign scholarship students depart September – Gov

News Agency Of Nigeria

Emir Bayero called for the provision of fertiliser to farmers at subsidised rate, revitalise tree plantation campaign and water supply in the state.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

This is contained in a statement issued by his Acting Press Secretary, Hisham Habib, in Kano on Saturday.

Yusuf announced this at the Government House while receiving the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, and members of the emirate council during a Sallah homage.

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to prioritising the education sector.

He also revealed that arrangements have been concluded to reopen the 20 institutes closed down by the immediate past administration.

Yusuf thanked the emir and appreciated the role of traditional rulers as custodians of culture and propagators of peace, stability and progress.

Earlier, Emir Bayero called for the provision of fertiliser to farmers at subsidised rate, revitalise tree plantation campaign and water supply in the state.

He also called on the state government to provide enabling environment for more investors for the development of the state.

Bayero commended the governor for appointing the son of the emirate, Dr Baffa Bichi, as Secretary to the State Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

1st batch of Kano's foreign scholarship students depart September – Gov

