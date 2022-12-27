193 Christian pilgrims depart Yola to Jordan for pilgrimage

He said 164 pilgrims were sponsored by the Taraba State Government and 29 from Gombe out of which three of them were self sponsored, saying the pilgrims would also visit Jerussalem for the ritual.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria while at the Holy land while calling on them to endure and persevere the rigours of the religious engagements as they would be visiting numerous historical sites.

Pam commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its regular support to the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), stressing it would continue to support government policies and programmes.

He, however, called on the pilgrims to pray for continued peace and stability of the nation, considering the current security challenges bedevelling the nation, especially now that the 2023 general elections were fast approaching.