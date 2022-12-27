ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

193 Christian pilgrims depart Yola to Jordan for pilgrimage

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 193 Christian pilgrims from Taraba and Gombe states would be transported to Jordan through the Yola International Airport for the 2022 pilgrimage.

193 Christian pilgrims depart Yola to Jordan for pilgrimage
193 Christian pilgrims depart Yola to Jordan for pilgrimage

Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Chairman of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, made this known while addressing the intending pilgrims at the point of departure in Yola on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said 164 pilgrims were sponsored by the Taraba State Government and 29 from Gombe out of which three of them were self sponsored, saying the pilgrims would also visit Jerussalem for the ritual.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria while at the Holy land while calling on them to endure and persevere the rigours of the religious engagements as they would be visiting numerous historical sites.

Pam commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its regular support to the National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), stressing it would continue to support government policies and programmes.

He, however, called on the pilgrims to pray for continued peace and stability of the nation, considering the current security challenges bedevelling the nation, especially now that the 2023 general elections were fast approaching.

“Any pilgrim who decides to abscond and not return to Nigeria would definitely be apprehended and sanctioned appropriately,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race

Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race

193 Christian pilgrims depart Yola to Jordan for pilgrimage

193 Christian pilgrims depart Yola to Jordan for pilgrimage

PDP campaigners kick over aggrieved governors’ threat to dump Atiku

PDP campaigners kick over aggrieved governors’ threat to dump Atiku

Muslim group attends Christmas service, presents gift in Zaria

Muslim group attends Christmas service, presents gift in Zaria

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Buhari confident Nigeria will witness transformation under Tinubu

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

Sheikh Gumi: Vote those who won’t fight bandits, they are our people [Video]

Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Peter Obi celebrates Christmas with internally displaced persons

Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

Buhari mourns Amb. Shehu Malami

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead