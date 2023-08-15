ADVERTISEMENT
19-year-old boy allegedly steal iron rods worth ₦‎85,000 in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Inspector noted that the teenager conspired with others at large to steal 16mm iron rods belonging to the estate, in contravention of Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

David, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and stealing before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court. The prosecutor, Insp Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5.30 p.m. on July 16, on Pineapple Estate, Awobo, Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

He said that David conspired with others at large to steal 16mm iron rods belonging to the estate, in contravention of Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦200,000, with a surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until Aug. 24 for mention.

