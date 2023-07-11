'19 people killed in 2 days by bandits' - Lawmaker expresses concerns over killings in Plateau

Thus is contained in a statement issued by Bagos, representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau in the House of the Representatives in Abuja. The lawmaker condemned the recent killing in Mangu Local and Farin Lamba Jos South where a total of 19 persons were killed.

He urged Nigerians to protect themselves based on the Nigeria constitution, saying every citizen had the right to self-defence and the right to exercise it.

According to him, innocent citizens are being attacked and killed on daily bases in Plateau particularly in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Mangu, where hundreds have lost their lives since May 2023. He said villagers could no longer go to their farmlands, while several of them were displaced and land taken over.

He said on July 9, 12 persons were killed in Mangu and also on July 10 seven of his constituents who were miners were targeted and gunned down, describing it as sad and barbaric. He said most of his constituents now live in fear of bandits, and the attacks had become daily occurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu LGA of the state following recent attacks by suspected gunmen.

In a statement on Sunday, Gyang Bere, the governor’s director of press, said the decision is to ensure that law and order are restored in the community.

NAN also reports that the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (COPSH) and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar has temporarily moved the headquarters of the Special Force to Mangu.

The commander maintained that he will not leave the troubled area until he halted the bloodbath in the council area, an effort that has restored normalcy at Sabon Gari of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, following the recent attack in the area that claimed 12 lives.

