19 patients on admission from the Lagos train accident – Abayomi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state between March 10 and 15 had discharged 66 patients involved in the accident from five state hospitals.

Abayomi said that 11 patients were discharged on March 22 after successful treatment making it 77 patients that had been successfully treated and discharged from various hospitals.

According to him, 10 were discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and one from General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of patients on admission as of today, March 22 are 19.

“There are 16 patients at LASUTH, two at General Hospital Odan-Lagos and one at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of passengers discharged as of today is 77,” he said.

Abayomi disclosed that the fatality figure from the accident remains six which include two at the site of accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation.

NAN reports that a Lagos State Government staff bus carrying civil servants from Isolo to Alausa had a collision with a train at PWD Bus-stop, along Agege Motor Road.

There were 85 passengers on board the bus and 17 persons associated with the accident, making 102 persons involved in the accident.

The victims of the accident which happened at 7.30 a.m. on March 9 were taken to LASUTH for treatment.

Survivors with varying degrees of injuries and life threatening conditions were admitted and treated at LASUTH.