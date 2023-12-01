ADVERTISEMENT
18,050 adults, 795 children infected with HIV/AIDS, on treatment in Borno – BOSACA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The need for people to know their status is a vital step in fighting the pandemic.

The Executive Secretary of Borno State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (BOSACA), Hajiya Falmata Alhaji-Bukar, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Maiduguri.

Alhaji-Bukar said the pandemic was on the increase in Borno, adding that the agency would increase sensitisation on the pandemic, particularly in rural areas, in line with this year’s theme: “Let Communities Lead”.

According to her, residents in towns were more enlightened on what to do regarding HIV/AIDS, unlike those in rural communities.

That’s why after today’s programme to mark the day in Maiduguri, we will proceed to Mafa LGA for an enlightenment programme.

“We have also mobilised our Local Action Committee on AIDs (LACA) to do more at grassroots level,” Alhaji-Bukar said.

She stressed the need for people to know their status as a vital step in fighting the pandemic. According to her, the agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and some partners, had arrangements in place to immediately link any positive person to treatment.

The executive secretary listed insecurity in some areas affected by insurgency and shortage of staff as some of the major challenges facing the campaign against HIV/AIDs in the state.

“We hope the ministry will do something about employing more staff.”

Also, Mr Mamman Musa, a member of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Borno, urged for more support and funding for the campaign. He urged the government to support them with office to enable them to effectively contribute to the campaign and other related issues.

“We also need an ambulance to be carrying some of our members that cannot walk to assess treatment due to side effects of some drugs,” Musa added.

