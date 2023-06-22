18 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA
The authority added that five ships had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk salt and petrol.
It listed the items expected at the port as bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk clinker, automobile gasoline, bulk wheat, butane gas, general cargo and container.
The NPA also stated that 18 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, container, automobile gasoline, butane gas, bulk sugar, soya bean oil, frozen fish and bulk wheat.
