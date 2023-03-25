17 vessels discharge cargo at Lagos Ports, 5 waiting to berth, another 17 expected
The NPA said the 17 vessels a carrying frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, jet fuel and so on.
Recommended articles
The Nigerian Ports Authority stated in Lagos on Saturday that five vessels laden with petrol and general cargo had also arrived at the ports waiting to berth.
It added that 17 other vessels carrying frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk salt, butane gas, and jet fuel would berth at the ports between March 25 and April 2.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Labour Party guber aspirant in Imo found dead in Lagos home
APC petitions INEC over 'infractions' committed during Delta guber election
17 vessels discharge cargo at Lagos Ports, 5 waiting to berth, another 17 expected
UNIPORT Alumni hails Otti's victory as fresh breath for Abia people
Alfanla becomes Unilorin's 7th Registrar
Customers elated as banks open for weekend operations in Kubwa
APC Support Group backs Senator Yari as 10th Senate President
28,740 students graduate as NOUN holds 12th convocation ceremony
Customers throng banks as CBN’s directive to work on weekends takes effect
Pulse Sports
Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?
Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign
Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli
"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George
Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract
Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April
ADVERTISEMENT