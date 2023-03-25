ADVERTISEMENT
17 vessels discharge cargo at Lagos Ports, 5 waiting to berth, another 17 expected

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NPA said the 17 vessels a carrying frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, jet fuel and so on.

Lagos Port
The Nigerian Ports Authority stated in Lagos on Saturday that five vessels laden with petrol and general cargo had also arrived at the ports waiting to berth.

It added that 17 other vessels carrying frozen fish, bulk gypsum, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk salt, butane gas, and jet fuel would berth at the ports between March 25 and April 2.

News Agency Of Nigeria

