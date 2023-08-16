17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

The nation's defense ministry has confirmed the grim toll, revealing that an army detachment fell prey to a ruthless terrorist ambush in close proximity to the town of Koutougou. This unsettling event marked yet another distressing episode in the persistent turmoil that has gripped the Sahel region.

The defense ministry's official statement, issued late Tuesday, conveyed the extent of the tragedy. A total of twenty soldiers bore the brunt of the attack, enduring injuries, with six of them sustaining grave wounds.

Swift medical response ensured that all the wounded were expeditiously transported to the capital city of Niamey for urgent medical attention. As the nation mourns its fallen heroes and tends to the wounded, it is clear that the scars of this devastating event will be felt for a long time to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to repel the assailants, the Nigerien army managed to neutralise over 100 of them as they made their retreat.

The security situation of Niger

The ongoing jihadist insurgency, which initially took root in northern Mali in 2012 before extending its deadly grasp to Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015, has become a grim reality of life in the Sahel.

The area often referred to as the "three borders," located between Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, has regrettably become a hotspot for attacks by rebel factions linked to both the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

The palpable anger and distress stemming from this ceaseless bloodshed have contributed to a series of military takeovers across the region since 2020. Niger became the most recent victim of this unsettling trend, as a coup unfolded on July 26, leading to the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum. The country's leadership has struggled to maintain stability amid the chaos inflicted by both internal and external threats.

ADVERTISEMENT