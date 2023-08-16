ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

Ima Elijah

Niger soldiers slain in suspected jihadist attack near Mali border.

Niger soldiers (For illustrative purpose)
Niger soldiers (For illustrative purpose)

Recommended articles

The nation's defense ministry has confirmed the grim toll, revealing that an army detachment fell prey to a ruthless terrorist ambush in close proximity to the town of Koutougou. This unsettling event marked yet another distressing episode in the persistent turmoil that has gripped the Sahel region.

The defense ministry's official statement, issued late Tuesday, conveyed the extent of the tragedy. A total of twenty soldiers bore the brunt of the attack, enduring injuries, with six of them sustaining grave wounds.

Swift medical response ensured that all the wounded were expeditiously transported to the capital city of Niamey for urgent medical attention. As the nation mourns its fallen heroes and tends to the wounded, it is clear that the scars of this devastating event will be felt for a long time to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to repel the assailants, the Nigerien army managed to neutralise over 100 of them as they made their retreat.

The ongoing jihadist insurgency, which initially took root in northern Mali in 2012 before extending its deadly grasp to Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015, has become a grim reality of life in the Sahel.

The area often referred to as the "three borders," located between Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, has regrettably become a hotspot for attacks by rebel factions linked to both the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

The palpable anger and distress stemming from this ceaseless bloodshed have contributed to a series of military takeovers across the region since 2020. Niger became the most recent victim of this unsettling trend, as a coup unfolded on July 26, leading to the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum. The country's leadership has struggled to maintain stability amid the chaos inflicted by both internal and external threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to Niger's challenges, a separate jihadist insurgency has emerged in the southeastern part of the nation. This conflict has been fueled by militants infiltrating from northeastern Nigeria, where the origins of the campaign trace back to the notorious Boko Haram movement, which emerged in 2010.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

Training will enhance operations against insecurity – GOC

'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

'If FG gets agriculture right, Nigeria’s inflation rate will reduce' - Ex-ANAN president

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

Lawyer files an alleged defamatory suit of ₦‎10bn against Twitter, DSS

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

17 Niger soldiers go down with over 100 suspected jihadists

Kaduna IRS arrests 6-man gang of illegal tax collectors

Kaduna IRS arrests 6-man gang of illegal tax collectors

UN award winner urged world leaders to empower youths to tackle climate change

UN award winner urged world leaders to empower youths to tackle climate change

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

Gov. Sani appoints new heads of agencies for Kaduna State

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

MTN, Mastercard, Exponential Consulting empower 20,000 women entrepreneurs

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth