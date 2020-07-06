On Sunday, July 5, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced the new cases in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, the bulk of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, where a total of 11, 244 cases of the virus have been recorded.

According to the NCDC, 199 more cases were recorded on Sunday in Lagos, while Ebonyi, Oyo, and Ondo recorded 65, 47 and 46 new cases respectively.

In Ogun, 31 more cases were detected, 30 in Edo, 28 in the FCT, 35 in Katsina, 25 in Plateau, 15 in Bayelsa, 10 each in Kaduna and Adamawa states.

Other states include; Akwa Ibom (8), Gombe (7), Kano (4), Taraba (3) Rivers and Abia (2) each and Ekiti (1).

The NCDC’s daily updates on Sunday, also showed that so far, 596 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from isolation centres.