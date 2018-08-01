news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said that 162 people died in various road crashes in the state in the last sevaen months.

The Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Mr Yusuf Garba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Garba said that a total of 1, 471 people were involved in 241 road crashes while 733 were injured.

He said disobedience to traffic rules and regulations by road users was purely responsible for the accidents recorded.

The commander advised passengers to always caution reckless drivers in order to reduce road crashes in the country.

He said that the personnel in the corps outposts would continue to monitor vehicle drivers against dangerous driving.

Garba also called on road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road crashes.

“We have already embarked on a 24-hour patrol on all the federal highways to ensure safety of road users by enforcing traffic rules and regulations,” he said.