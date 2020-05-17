Nigeria continues to record a high number of recovery cases in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic as over 100 patients recover from the virus daily.

Between Thursday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, over 400 coronavirus patients have been issued a clean bill of health by health workers in different states.

On Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the release of 152 patients while announcing 172 new cases in the country on Saturday, May 15, 2020.

The NCDC in its daily update on said the new cases were confirmed in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the agency, 95 of the cases were confirmed in Lagos, 31 in Oyo, 11 in Abuja, eight each in Niger and Borno and six in Jigawa state.

The NCDC also recorded four new cases in Kaduna, three in Anambra, two each in Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi and one case each in Benue and Zamfara state.

With 172 new cases, the total of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria has risen to 5,621.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in the country now has a total of 2,373 confirmed cases.

Sadly, the total number of coronavirus fatalities has risen to 176, as Nigeria recorded five more deaths.