The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Sanusi Yahaya, disclosed this on Saturday, September 21, 2019, while speaking to journalists after stakeholders meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Lokoja.

The commissioner disclosed that the State Emergency Operation Centre had been activated as the state was already experiencing flood emergency as a result of river flooding.

Yahaya, who also doubles as the state Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), said that, out of nine LGAs located along the banks of River Niger and Benue, seven LGAs were severely affected while other two were not so severe.

According to him, the LGAs severely affected are: Ibaji, Kogi Koton Karfe, Lokoja, Ofu, Ajaokuta, Omala and Idah, saying over 90 per cent of Ibaji communities have been submerged.

“Particularly, majority of communities at Ibaji are under water, and many households have been affected and displaced. “As we speak, the water level has risen very high to about 10.60m today (Saturday) in Lokoja from the report of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

“In the last few days, many communities, settlements have been displaced as a result of flooding,” he said.

He named some of the submerged communities as Adankolo, Gadumo, Egan, Budon, Kinani, Esikaku, Oreza, Edimose, Enumayi, Ogbangede, Iganumo, Bagana, Obakume, and Idirisu. Others are Edeha, Adabode, Edegaki, Akpaku, Okpaka, Adamogu, Kasemiya, Kpakpazi, Kelebe, Ozahi, Panda, Ikumo, Irenodu, Iganumo, Geregu, among several others.

He said that over 20 camps had been opened to accommodate flood victims which were spread across the nine affected LGAs.

He further advised those living in flood-prone and affected communities to relocate to safer locations or move to the nearest camps which had been opened by the state and local governments, in order to avoid loss of lives and property.

Similarly, the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency has cautioned residents in flood-prone areas in Kwara state to relocate