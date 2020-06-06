Oyo State Government has discharged 15 more coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the virus.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde announced this on Saturday, May 6, 2020, via his Twitter handle.

The development brings the number of discharged cases in the state to 112 while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state is seven.

Makinde tweeted, “Fifteen confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 112.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 16 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan South West (11); Ibadan North West (2); Ido (1); Oluyole (1) and Ibadan North (1) local government areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 334.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre if you have any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.”