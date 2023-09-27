14 successful kidney transplant at Afe Babalola multi-system hospital

Dr Kolawole Ogundipe, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, said this on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen at the multi-billion Naira hospital located in Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) in Ekiti State.

According to him, the successful surgical operations were carried out between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 , 2023, thereby making a total of 14 kidney transplants so far conducted since October 2021. The CMD further disclosed that both the four transplant patients and their donors are in stable conditions.

Ogundipe said the new feat was a confirmation of the Founder, Afe Babalola’s declaration that the institution had the manpower and equipment to end medical tourism in the country. He recalled that Chief Afe Babalola established the medical facility to provide quality and affordable healthcare services to the people without their having to travel abroad.

“Since we had our index transplant in October 2021, we have successfully carried out 14 kidney transplants in our hospital, with the latest four which we did between Sept. 15th and Sept. 17th, 2023.

“I can tell you that the four patients are doing fine and recovered well, even their donors have since returned home.

“We want to let the people know that when they feel there is no hope, there is hope here.

“We know there are a lot of people outside there, battling with kidney issues and they are worried and considering travelling out of the country to get healing.

“I am happy to tell them that there is a perfect destination for them in ABUAD multi-system hospital,” the CMD said.

On the cases of organ trafficking in the country, Ogundipe stated that the hospital had stringent rules and procedures guiding it whenever people appeared to donate for patients. He said that the donor would be properly interviewed to know if he or she was not being pressured or induced to donate kidney.

The CMD added that, asides the interview, the individual would be made to sign an affidavit in line with global best practices.

“The truth and the only thing which is lawful and accepted is that any donor must be doing it willingly without compulsion.

“They must not be induced financially, so that we don’t have a situation that they are buying off the kidney.

“On our part, we don’t involve ourselves in unethical practices relating to our services in the hospital.

“Aside ensuring family member as donors, an affidavit will also be sworn by the individual,” he added.

Ogundipe called on the Federal Government to initiate policies that would address the challenges in the nation’s health sector. He specifically urged that policies would be made to stabilise the naira against the dollar, so people could get medical needs cheaper in Nigeria than abroad.

On his part, a neurologist in the hospital, Dr Olusegun Aremu, decried the increasing level of kidney issues among the people, saying that, however, the ABUAD hospital was providing solutions to such challenges.