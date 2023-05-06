The sports category has moved to a new website.
132 Nigerians to arrive Abuja on Saturday from Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The returnees are reportedly on board Tarco Airline and the aircraft being boarded is B737-300.

Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]
Nigerians who fled from war-torn Sudan reunite with family in Abuja [Politics Nigeria]

Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, the returnees “left Port Sudan International Airport on Saturday at 7:20 a.m. local time, with 132 Nigerian nationals (evacuees) 124 adults, seven infants”.

“The Estimated time of their arrival at Port Sudan (PZU) to Juba (JUB) is 2 hrs 50 min. Stop over 1 hrs in Juba.

“JUB to ABV = 03:30 min. Total = 7hrs 30min.

“The flight is expected to arrive in Abuja around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Nigerian time.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

