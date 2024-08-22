ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

13 killed in Niger bandit attack, acting Governor Garba condemns as satanic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The acting governor described the attack as insensible, atrocious and callous.

Niger’s acting governor, Yakubu Garba [The Voice Newspaper]
Niger’s acting governor, Yakubu Garba [The Voice Newspaper]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Bologi, Chief Press Secretary to the Niger Governor on Thursday in Minna. Garba, who described the attack as satanic, insensible, atrocious and callous, said it led to the loss of lives of villagers.

“It is very disheartening and disturbing for fellow humans to carry out such a barbaric and vicious act on their fellow humans,” he said.

He commiserated with the victims’ families, members of the community and the entire people of the council areas over the unfortunate incident. Garba reiterated the Bago-led administration’s unwavering determination and commitment to address insecurity in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting governor urged security agencies to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity and pledged the state government’s continuous support in all aspects to win the fight.

He, however, prayed for the repose of souls of those who lost their lives and Allah’s succour to those who sustained injuries. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack occurred on Wednesday night where about 13 persons allegedly lost their lives.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC frees ex-hajj commission chair amid ongoing ₦90bn fraud probe

EFCC frees ex-hajj commission chair amid ongoing ₦90bn fraud probe

Federal Polytechnic Ede council forms committee to review expulsion of 27 students

Federal Polytechnic Ede council forms committee to review expulsion of 27 students

13 killed in Niger bandit attack, acting Governor Garba condemns as satanic

13 killed in Niger bandit attack, acting Governor Garba condemns as satanic

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

Fubara to revive 'Rivers Neighbourhood Watch' to fight oil theft in communities

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

21-year-old man kidnaps his mentor's son, demands ₦2 million ransom

Wike to Edwin Clark - 'I'll remain in PDP to fight this battle'

Wike to Edwin Clark - 'I'll remain in PDP to fight this battle'

Edo 2024: Ighodalo topples Okpebholo, Akpata in pre-election poll

Edo 2024: Ighodalo topples Okpebholo, Akpata in pre-election poll

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits who killed Sokoto traditional ruler

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonye Ezeayaeche [NAN]

Address hunger, inequality, 105-year-old activist tells Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

First Lady to empower 37,000 women in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Nothing special about Tinubu's Bourdillon house, mine is better - VP Shettima

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima