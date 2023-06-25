ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

126 more stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The returnees were given N100,000 cash as well as food and drinks upon arrival.

126 more stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan. [Twitter:@nidcom_gov]
126 more stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan. [Twitter:@nidcom_gov]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived on a Tarco Aircraft ST-TAL B737-300 at about 5:15p.m.

The returnees were received by staff of NEMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NIDCOM, NAPTIP, among others.

NAN also reports that of the 126 evacuees, three are students while 23 are children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This brings to total 2,660 stranded Nigerians evacuated to the country in 16 batches since the crisis broke out in Sudan.

The returnees were given N100,000 cash as well as food and drinks upon arrival.

Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) welcomed the returnees on behalf of the federal government.

Ahmed who was represented by Dr Onimode Bandele, Director, Special Duties, NEMA, said that arrangements had been made to return more Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

“This evacuation started before the end of the last administration, and being a caring government, President Bola Tinubu administration inherited the process and gave us the backing we need to bring them back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The success we are seeing today is because the Federal Government supported us and the director-general of NEMA has been on top of the situation, getting these flights out of Port Sudan,” he said.

Akwari Henry, a returnee who had stayed in Sudan for six years, appreciated the federal government for bringing them back to the country.

“I was playing football for a club in Sudan and I have been there for six years. I do not pray we face this same crisis in Nigeria because the experience has been traumatising.

“I looked forward to being invited by football clubs in Nigeria to start life again,” he said.

Another returnee, Mrs Bilqis Bamijoko, also appreciated the federal government for evacuating them back to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since April when the war began, we have not been ourselves, we could not sleep not to talk of eating good food but I am happy to be back home,” she said.

NAN reports that armed conflict between rival factions of the military government of Sudan began on April 15, when clashes broke out in cities across Khatourm and Dafur regions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

126 more stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

126 more stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Sudan

NSIA rewards 10 Nigerian innovators with $60,000, equity investments

NSIA rewards 10 Nigerian innovators with $60,000, equity investments

5 die as speed boat capsizes in Calabar

5 die as speed boat capsizes in Calabar

Why Nigeria must succeed in its democratic journey

Why Nigeria must succeed in its democratic journey

REA electrifies 700 households, businesses in Niger community

REA electrifies 700 households, businesses in Niger community

Army pulls out ex-COAS Yahaya from service

Army pulls out ex-COAS Yahaya from service

Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes

Ondo university gets NUC approval for nursing, geology programmes

557,626 candidates admitted into tertiary institutions - JAMB

557,626 candidates admitted into tertiary institutions - JAMB

It’s our desire to provide every customer in South East with metre – EEDC

It’s our desire to provide every customer in South East with metre – EEDC

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security