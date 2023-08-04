ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

1,200 Nigerians lost their lives during illegal migration in 2023 - NIS

Nurudeen Shotayo

The NIS advised Nigerians who intend to migrate from the country to ensure that they do so in a safe and orderly manner.

1,200 Nigerians lost their lives during illegal migration in 2023 - NIS/Illustration. [infomigrants]
1,200 Nigerians lost their lives during illegal migration in 2023 - NIS/Illustration. [infomigrants]

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Comptroller, NIS Ekiti State Command, Ademola Abdulrasheed, while speaking at the grand finale of the three-day celebration of the 60th anniversary of NIS on Friday, August 4, 2023.

While bemoaning the unnecessary hardships and deaths usually suffered by Nigerians who use illegal ports of exits, the Comptroller lamented that many of the nation's youths die in the Sahara Desert, the Mediterranean Sea and so on.

Abdulrasheed said Nigerians are at liberty to travel abroad for reasons best known to them but also advised that such must be “safe, orderly and regular.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Japa syndrome is a big challenge to those enrouting illegal ports of exit in the quest for greener pasture,” he noted.

Speaking further, the Comptroller revealed that “From available data from International Organisation for Migration, at least 1,200 Nigerians have died while trying to migrate through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea in the year 2023 alone.

“For those who survive, the dream of reaching their desired destination quickly becomes a mirage, some spend several months, even years in cells abroad for irregular migration, some are taken hostage by pirates who rob, maim and sometimes rape the female ‘japaists’.

“From the foregoing, Nigerians willing to ‘Japa’ are advised to reach out to any of our offices nationwide for necessary information and guidelines” to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration," Abdulrasheed added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the achievements of the Service, the Comptroller said the NIS has gone through a series of transformations in the last 60 years, evolving from the analogue years to the digital era.

He also commended acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Adepoju, for deeming it necessary to celebrate the 60th anniversary of NIS with a funfair.

“NIS has achieved a lot within these years in different areas of operations ranging from issuance of travel documents such as (passport, visa and residence permit), border management, migration management, national security and several others,” Abdulrasheed noted.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Navy denies involvement in oil theft

Nigerian Navy denies involvement in oil theft

Hike in fuel price pushed me into armed robbery, says Bolt driver

Hike in fuel price pushed me into armed robbery, says Bolt driver

INEC to conduct bye-elections to fill seats vacated by ministerial nominees

INEC to conduct bye-elections to fill seats vacated by ministerial nominees

Customs announces closure of all borders with Niger Republic

Customs announces closure of all borders with Niger Republic

FCTA to spend ₦50bn on rehabilitation of Abuja rail mass transit

FCTA to spend ₦50bn on rehabilitation of Abuja rail mass transit

Eko DisCo promises to fix Ibeju Lekki power supply by December

Eko DisCo promises to fix Ibeju Lekki power supply by December

Northern senators caution FG against military action in Niger Republic

Northern senators caution FG against military action in Niger Republic

Youth advocate hails Tinubu over ministerial list, urges quality delivery

Youth advocate hails Tinubu over ministerial list, urges quality delivery

1,200 Nigerians lost their lives during illegal migration in 2023 - NIS

1,200 Nigerians lost their lives during illegal migration in 2023 - NIS

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions