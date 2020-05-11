Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the State High Powered Taskforce on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He said six of those discharged were from the state’s isolation centre while the other six are from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

According to him, 22 more patients are awaiting results of their final tests before they could be considered fit to be discharged.

He urged the public to do more in observing all preventive measures against the pandemic as advised by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), including staying at home, social distancing and wearing of a mask.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest development brings to 14 the number of those discharged in Borno, which has so far recorded 159 confirmed cases.