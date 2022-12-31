ADVERTISEMENT
1,180 constables graduate from Police College in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 1,180 Police constables graduated on Friday from the Police College in Maiduguri.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG ) in charge of Nigeria Mobile Force, Ali Janga, Alkali reminded them that discipline is the bedrock of policing and enjoined them to ensure self-discipline toward the conduct of their activities.

The IG-P disclosed that the graduands would be posted back to their respective local government areas of origin to further entrench the Policing Strategy of the Federal Government towards addressing communal crimes in their localities.

He explained that they would be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the country in a bid to ensure a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, DCP Bethrand Onuoha, charged the graduands not to deviate from what they have learnt in college in the course of discharging their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Police Force have graduated a total of 10,000 Police constabulary to enhance community policing across the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria
