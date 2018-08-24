Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

114 IPOB women granted bail, released unconditionally

#FreeOwerri114 114 IPOB women granted bail, released unconditionally

The 1114 IPOB women were arrested at a protest for Nnamdi Kanu on Friday, August 17, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moghalu protests detention of 112 IPOB women in Owerri play All the IPOB women arrested during the pro-Nnamdi Kanu protest in Owerri have been granted bail and released unconditionally. (Twitter)

The 114 women who were arrested for protesting for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been release.

A High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo state capital, granted their bail request and ordered their immediate release on Friday, August 24, 2018.

The women who were earlier jailed on charges  bothering on treasonable felony were denied bail by the Magistrate Court.

Their detention sparked wide criticisms from civil society organisations, activists and Nigerians including the former education minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Ejiofor Uche, lead counsel to the women, filed a bail application which was not opposed.

The court granted the bail application, and freed the women unconditionally.

The women were arrested at a protest in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Moghalu Presidential aspirant protests detention of 112 IPOB women in Owerri
Pulse Opinion IPOB women arrested over Nnamdi Kanu should be set free immediately
#FreeOwerri114 114 IPOB women can't receive food, family members at Owerri Prison
IPOB Pro-Biafra group announces May 30 sit-at-home order for national day of mourning
#FreeOwerri114 Nigerians react to the detention of 114 IPOB women in Owerri
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB women protest in Owerri, demand leader’s release
Pulse List Here are the names of 107 IPOB women arrested during a protest in Owerri
Social Commentary A conversation with a northerner:Big Brother show
BBC Broadcaster launches Igbo, Yoruba language services in Nigeria

Local

The moment Fani-Kayode and Reno insulted themselves on Twitter
Fani Kayode IGP invites FFK over conspiracy, inciting publication
Engineer Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC)
In Plateau FRSC trains youths on accident rescue techniques
In Kaduna Flood ravages 3 Local Government Areas
Ortom: “Herdsmen have concluded plans to kidnap and kill me”
Ortom “Herdsmen have concluded plans to kidnap and kill me”, Gov cries out