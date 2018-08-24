news

The 114 women who were arrested for protesting for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been release.

A High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo state capital, granted their bail request and ordered their immediate release on Friday, August 24, 2018.

The women who were earlier jailed on charges bothering on treasonable felony were denied bail by the Magistrate Court.

Their detention sparked wide criticisms from civil society organisations, activists and Nigerians including the former education minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Ejiofor Uche, lead counsel to the women, filed a bail application which was not opposed.

The court granted the bail application, and freed the women unconditionally.

The women were arrested at a protest in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Friday, August 17, 2018.