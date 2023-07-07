ADVERTISEMENT
1,123 NAF recruits, complete Basic Military training

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAF recruits completes Basic Military training course and will be passing out soon.

The Chief of Policy and Plans NAF Headquarters, AVM Soya Olatunde , presenting Trophy to Mi35 Champion Squadron, during the beating of the retreat of Basic Military Training Course 43/202 on Thursday in Kaduna
The Chief of Policy and Plans NAF Headquarters, AVM Soya Olatunde , presenting Trophy to Mi35 Champion Squadron, during the beating of the retreat of Basic Military Training Course 43/202 on Thursday in Kaduna

The Commandant Military Training Centre (MTC), Air Cdre Olushola Akinboyewa made the disclosure during Beating of the Retreat at NAF base in Kaduna, The beating of the retreat signified the end of formal training activities for the recruits.

In his remarks, the Chief of Policy and Plans, NAF Headquarters, AVM Sayo Olatunde, said NAF has fully ingrained contemporary asymmetric warfare in its training syllabus. This, he said, was to provide tactical and technical expertise for the services expected from personnel.

I enjoin you to avoid things that could derail your ambitions; to have a successful career after passing out, always bear in mind all that you have been taught while in training.

“Remember at all times, your loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the requirement to subordinate yourself to civil authority.

“You must place national and Service interest ahead of self-interest at all times and be ready to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria and her interests at all costs,” he said.

Olatunde told the recruits that NAF places high premium on excellence, as such they must give their best at all times, assuring that there’s always reward for hard work.

So you are to always be at your professional best for effective and efficient performance in the course of your career.

“You must also imbibe the culture of discipline that has been inculcated in you, and you must guard against the reckless use of any equipment or resources that will be put at your disposal to achieve the NAF overall objectives.

Olatunde congratulated those who received prizes, particularly the lead squadron, for their outstanding performance in the various military, sporting and other activities.

Earlier, the Commandant MTC, Air Cdre Akinboyewa said the training focused on rigorous and outcome-driven activities, including physical fitness, sporting events and obstacle crossing to build their stamina and sharpen their reflexes.

As at today, 1,123 recruits including 55 Ex-JAMs are expected to pass out on Saturday Jul 8.

“These recruits have convinced the Centre that they are worthy in character and learning and have upheld the tenets of the military profession.”

Akinboyewa appreciated the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Hassan Abubakar for his dogged commitment to training.

On our part, we will continue to ensure the training of qualitative manpower to meet NAF aspirations,” he said.

