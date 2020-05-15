Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have now jumped to 5,162 following the announcement of 193 new cases on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The new cases were confirmed in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 58 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 46 in Kano, 35 in Jigawa and 12 in Yobe.

Nine new cases were also confirmed in Abuja, seven in Ogun, five each in Plateau and Gombe and four in Imo state.

The NCDC also announced three cases each in Edo, Kwara and Borno state, while one case each was recorded in Bauchi, Nasarawa and Ondo state.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has now recorded 2,099 cases of the infection.

110 patients were also discharged on Wednesday as recovery cases increased in the country from 1070 to 1180.

The NCDC also confirmed three deaths as coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria rose to 167.