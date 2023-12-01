11 LASTMA officers face disciplinary panel over alleged corruption

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that our of the 12 officers arraigned, one was, however, found not guilty. The acting General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Public of Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Taofiq Adebayo.

Bakare said that the disciplinary action was in line with the agency’s extant rules, as guided by the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

The acting general manager, who was also part of the disciplinary panel, noted that while 11 officers were found guilty of corrupt practices, one officer was exonerated with the report of the panel.

According to him, the disciplinary panel, which was statutorily constituted with three permanent secretaries in attendance, adjudicated on the cases of corrupt practices levelled against the 12 officers.

He said that panel had also forwarded its recommendations to the State Civil Service Commission for ratification, in line with the public service rules. Bakare explained that the panel recommended various punishments, ranging from dismissal, reduction in rank to immediate termination of appointment from the state public service.

"Riot Acts to all comptrollers, commanders and zebras of the agency maintain that stiff and severe punishment will continue to be meted out to corrupt officers and men in the efforts to weed the agency of few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We, hereby, call on residents, especially the motoring public, to support the agency in the ongoing restructuring by promptly reporting any errant officer via any of the agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597), with proof of evidence.

“All officers are, hereby, warned to always carry out their duties without fear or favour, but in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority.

“Any operative caught in the process of bringing the agency or the state government into disrepute shall equally face the consequences,” he said.

Bakare commended LASTMA officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism. He, however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid prosecution, as the law frowned on both the giver and the receiver.

