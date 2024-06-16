ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

10th NASS: Lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

Segun Adeyemi

The Appropriations Committee was lauded for adopting an innovative system that leverages technology and data analytics to improve resource allocation.

House of Reps [Facebook]
House of Reps [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Professor Ifure A. Ifure, the Country Representative of the Centre for International and Strategy, stated that the House has moved from conventional closed-door methods to a new model that ensures more efficient and effective resource allocation.

Pulse reports that Professor Ifure stated his views in his evaluation of the Green Chamber after its first year in session.

He said, "For the first time in our nation's history, budget proposals were subjected to public debate, inputs, and suggestions from members of the public."

ADVERTISEMENT

"This groundbreaking achievement occurred during the consideration of the last supplementary budget, when the Speaker, through Hon. Bichi, invited Nigerians to participate and granted live coverage for the world to see."

He also noted that the Appropriations Committee, led by Hon. Kabir Bichi, has adopted an innovative system that leverages technology and data analytics to improve resource allocation.

Additionally, Prof Ifure noted that the committee has made the budget process more transparent and inclusive, allowing for public scrutiny and input, which marks a significant shift from previous methods.

"I commend the 10th House of Representatives, Speaker Tajudeen Abass, and the Appropriations Committee for this bold step towards a more inclusive and transparent budget process."

"This achievement is a testament to the power of innovation and leadership in driving progress and development," he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

10th NASS: Lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

10th NASS: Lawmakers lauded for innovation in budget reforms

BetKing's Euro 2024 campaign offers up to ₦1m new customer offer, special odds boosts

BetKing's Euro 2024 campaign offers up to ₦1m new customer offer, special odds boosts

Has he dumped Obi? Obasanjo sparks reaction online after wearing 'Tinubu's cap'

Has he dumped Obi? Obasanjo sparks reaction online after wearing 'Tinubu's cap'

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Why FBI Director Gray’s visit to Nigeria matters

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Residents send SOS to Lagos govt over poor drainage, flooding

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Tinubu salutes fathers for sacrifice, resilience in shaping nation’s future

Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

Stay away from Kogi or pay the price - Ododo warns criminals

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

NDLEA bursts drug warehouse, seizes ₦4.7b worth of cocaine and meth

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano