Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

Segun Adeyemi

The coalition also recognised Hon. Kabiru Bichi for his innovative approach to the budgetary process as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, noting his efforts to enhance public engagement by making the legislative process more inclusive.

As the 10th National Assembly celebrates its first anniversary, a coalition of civil society organisations has praised Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Kabiru Bichi for their exemplary performance.

The groups highlighted that Abbas and Bichi have made notable advancements in legislation, oversight, and representation, reflecting democratic values and prioritising the welfare of Nigerians.

The Africa Centre for Human Rights and Justice, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), and the Democracy Watch Foundation shared these views during a press conference on Thursday, June 13.

Representing the organisations, Comrade Okwa Dan commended Abbas for passing important bills, effectively overseeing executive agencies, and advocating for constituents’ interests.

“In setting the course for progress, Tajudeen Abass, being a visionary and transformative leader, has precipitated a paradigm shift in the legislative agenda of the parliament, reinvigorating its purpose and direction. His resolute commitment to addressing the most pressing and pervasive societal issues has shaped a legislative agenda that is supremely responsive to the needs, aspirations, and expectations of the citizenry,” the statement said.

Dan also recognised Bichi’s innovative approach to the budgetary process as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, noting his efforts to enhance public engagement by making the legislative process more inclusive.

“In the realm of fiscal matters, Abass has set a new standard for transparency in handling appropriation bills.

"His unwavering commitment to fiscal responsibility has resulted in a meticulous and transparent process for budgetary allocation, ensuring that public funds are allocated judiciously and in alignment with the nation’s developmental priorities,” he said.

Legislation under Speaker Abbas aligns with democratic tenets - CSOs

