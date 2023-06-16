ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

Bayo Wahab

Usanga urges all Senators to cooperate with Akpabio on the enormous task before them.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President. [Daily Trust]
Godswill Akpabio, Senate President. [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

In a statement on Thursday, June 15, 2023, Usanga described Akpabio’s emergence as well-deserved and a victory for party supremacy.

According to him, “Akpabio is a very audacious, visionary and loyal Party man with uncommon leadership qualities and a readiness to lead a united, vibrant and cohesive National Assembly that will further heighten the tempo of the renewed hope mantra of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He urged all the elected Senators, as the representatives of the people, to cooperate with Akpabio on the enormous task of bringing enduring positive change to the lives of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I proudly extend my warmest congratulations to Sen. Akpabio, our former Commissioner, Governor, Senate Minority Leader and Minister for his remarkable emergence as the Senate President of Nigeria. His election to this prestigious position is a testament to his doggedness and unwavering dedication, as well as his unparalleled track record throughout his distinguished political journey.”

According to Usanga, Akpabio as a governor of Akwa Ibom State turned things around and set a standard for performance for his successors in the state.

“Take it or leave it, Akpabio has demonstrated without doubt, his steadfast commitment to public service. He has consistently championed the causes that matter most to the people. Using Akwa Ibom State as a blueprint of his capabilities, we need to remind ourselves of those days of his Uncommon Transformation as an Uncommon Governor when he turned things around for our state and succeeded in setting a standard of performance in office for his predecessors and successors alike,” Usanga said.

“With a proven record of tireless dedication, he has earned the trust and admiration of both his constituents and fellow lawmakers. With his wealth of experience, astute political acumen, and a deep understanding of the complexities of politics and challenges faced by our nation, I have no doubt in my mind that Sen. Akpabio will lead the Senate well. In fact, he has already started.”

While expressing his unwavering support for Akpabio as he assumes his new role as Senate President, Usanga expressed his desire to see him use his position to unite Akwa Ibom.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged the Senate President to remain committed to working hand-in-hand with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate to advance the shared goals of renewed hope of progress, prosperity, and the welfare of all citizens of Nigeria.

Usanga also prayed for Akpabio, that God would grant him uncommon wisdom and protect him on this delicate national assignment.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

Tinubu receives Asari Dokubo at State House

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

LASU student gets 5.0 CGPA in Law, first time in 40 years

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

NBA demands Senator prosecuted for influencing judiciary via wife's position

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

10th Assembly: Nigerian Envoy to Guinea-Bissau congratulates Akpabio

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

Obasanjo still backs Peter Obi as best candidate for Nigeria

3 key issues Sanusi discussed with Tinubu in their closed-door meeting

3 key issues Sanusi discussed with Tinubu in their closed-door meeting

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Tinubu right man for Nigeria now - Yakasai

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Buhari met inflation rate at 9% in 2015 and left it 22.41% in 2023

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory