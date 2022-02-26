102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

The centenarian who recently announced her interest in the 2023 presidential election said she has good plans to be executed for the country.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Ezeanyaeche who hails from Aguata, Anambra state maintained that Nigeria would be great again under her leadership.

She said if elected, her administration would be better than the Buhari-led government because she would work with better advisers.

She also said the country has gone from bad to worse, adding that she “decided to rise up to the occasion because this country needs to be salvaged by all means before it becomes irredeemable.”

Asked if she really believed she could do better than Buhari as President, Ezeanyaeche also known as a ‘living legend’ in her community said she would take a different approach in governing the country.

She said, “Buhari has tried his best but his best is not just good enough to salvage this country. He did not realise what he was coming to face, that was why he kept promising Nigerians here and there. But the realities on the ground have dawned on him and it became obvious right from the outset that his capacity could not take Nigeria out of its current mess. He has tried, but the effort is not just enough.

“To answer your question: Can I do better? (Let’s wait) until then because I will take a different approach. I will have better advisers. One thing I can tell you is that Nigeria will be great again under my leadership”.

The centenarian also said political parties have been approaching her to adopt her as their presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election.