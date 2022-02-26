RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The centenarian believes Nigeria will be great again under her leadership.

Chief Josephine Ezeanyaeche
Chief Josephine Ezeanyaeche

High Chief Josephine Ezeanyaeche, the 102-year-old woman who wants to join the 2023 presidential race says she is ready to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recommended articles

The centenarian who recently announced her interest in the 2023 presidential election said she has good plans to be executed for the country.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Ezeanyaeche who hails from Aguata, Anambra state maintained that Nigeria would be great again under her leadership.

She said if elected, her administration would be better than the Buhari-led government because she would work with better advisers.

She also said the country has gone from bad to worse, adding that she “decided to rise up to the occasion because this country needs to be salvaged by all means before it becomes irredeemable.”

Asked if she really believed she could do better than Buhari as President, Ezeanyaeche also known as a ‘living legend’ in her community said she would take a different approach in governing the country.

She said, “Buhari has tried his best but his best is not just good enough to salvage this country. He did not realise what he was coming to face, that was why he kept promising Nigerians here and there. But the realities on the ground have dawned on him and it became obvious right from the outset that his capacity could not take Nigeria out of its current mess. He has tried, but the effort is not just enough.

“To answer your question: Can I do better? (Let’s wait) until then because I will take a different approach. I will have better advisers. One thing I can tell you is that Nigeria will be great again under my leadership”.

The centenarian also said political parties have been approaching her to adopt her as their presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

She, however, said that she was still consulting home and abroad, adding that her party would be made known to Nigerians at the right time.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

War in our time: The Russo-Ukrainian conflict how do we respond?

War in our time: The Russo-Ukrainian conflict how do we respond?

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

Ukraine military announces first major success as Russia nears capital city

Ukraine military announces first major success as Russia nears capital city

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

Crisis in Ukraine: We are not targeting your citizens, Russia tells Nigeria

FG says it’s too risky to evacuate 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine now

FG says it’s too risky to evacuate 5,600 Nigerians in Ukraine now

Air Peace denies disrespecting Emir of Kano

Air Peace denies disrespecting Emir of Kano

Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

Customs seizes truck-load of donkey skins, other items, worth N320m

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Aisha Buhari reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine, prays for global peace

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs