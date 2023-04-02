1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the 2023 Palm Sunday service in The Church of The Pentecost Awka, reports that all churches under the Archdeaconry marched to a point to celebrate the day.

The churches – St Joseph Church, Church of The Epiphany and Church of The Pentecost – gathered in an open square to evangelise to the people on Sunday in Awka.

Sunday Amaechi, an Evangelist who preached to mark the Christian calendar, called on the people to use the palm Sunday to repent and come to Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amaechi said that Jesus was not only a name but a place; “be sober and take an action to come to He that rode on a donkey”.

“Jesus said: “Do not lose faith, come to me, no matter the sins you have committed.

“Jesus came for the sinners not the righteous; he has grace to give to willing people who desire him.

“Jesus has come with a message of peace, acceptance, salvation and freedom from shame, dirty life; remove pride of life and repent,” he said.

Amaechi preached from Holy Bible, Matthew Chapter 21 verses 1 to 13, and advised parishioners to allow themselves to be used for God’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the people to use the period of lent and the service of Palm Sunday celebration to embrace God immensely.

Speaking earlier the Archdeacon and Vicar Church of The Pentecost, Venerable Ekene Nwafor, encouraged the parishioners to fear God and do the right at all times.

Nwafor urged the parishioners to see the service as a way to get out of bad ways of living and embrace Christ-like life.

NAN reports that the parishioners were urged to go into their various communities to tell people of the essence of Palm Sunday Celebration.

“The day is for evangelism, preaching the need of obedience into the lives of the society dwellers,” the Vicar said

ADVERTISEMENT

Anuli Okeke, a Parishioner, commended the new pattern of a combined service on special occasions of the Church.

Okeke said that such action would make believers relate more to compare their Christian lives.

NAN reports that Pandolla Okwuosa, the Church event planners Chairman, said the celebration was worthy of the event.