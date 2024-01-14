10 widows of fallen heroes get plots of land, ₦5m donation in Abuja

Also, the Defence and Police Officers Wives’ Association (DEPOWA) gave ₦500,000 to each of the 10 widows.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the land documents and cheques were presented to the widows on Saturday in Abuja.

Two beneficiaries each drawn from DEPOWA; Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association; Navy Officers Wives’ Association; Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives’ Association, and Police Officers Wives’ Association, benefited from the gesture.

In her remarks, the President of DEPOWA, Oghogho Musa, said that Armed Forces Remembrance Day was an opportunity to reminisce on the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and to put smiles on the faces of their families.

Musa said the donor had, on Dec. 12, 2023, pledged to give widows of fallen heroes 10 plots of land through DEPOWA, and appreciated him for the redemption of the pledge.

“Accordingly, 10 widows who cut across various associations under DEPOWA will be beneficiaries of this gesture.

“It is imperative to mention that the documents will be in the names of the widow’s children.

“I deem it most appropriate to appreciate the CEO of Promiseland Estate and his management for this great act of benevolence.

“Undoubtedly, this will not only provide shelter for the widows but will also create a deep sense of belonging amongst the widows,” she said.

Musa said the event underscored the determination of the association to continue to do everything within its capacity to positively impact the lives of widows and orphans.

The Head, Corporate Communication, Promiseland Estate, Wilson Ndukwe, said the gesture was to show compassion and gratitude to those who dedicated their lives to safeguarding Nigeria.

Ndukwe expressed appreciation to the brave men and women of the Nigerian armed forces for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices to national peace and security.

He said the sacrifice ensured the safety of the nation and had left indelible marks in the hearts of Nigerians.

“As we celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Jan. 15, let us take a moment to reflect on the profound impacts of their services.

“The Promiseland Estate is honoured to stand with you today as we mark this occasion not with mere words, but with a tangible expression of every of our gratitude.

“We understand that behind every hero, there is a family and behind every sacrifice, there is a story or there are stories of resilience and strength.

“In recognition of this, I am proud to announce to you on behalf of my boss that PromiseLand Estate is representing the plots of asset land to the military widows through DEPOWA.

“This gesture is a small token of our immense appreciation for the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes and their families.

“This symbolizes our commitment to supporting and uplifting those who have faced the harsh realities of loss and hardship in the military,” he said.

The National President, Military Widows Association (MIWA), Veronica Aluko, expressed appreciation to the firm for the donation.

Akiko said the event was not just about the presentation of the plots of land, but a testament to the compassion that binds Nigerians as a people.

According to her, in a world that often seems indifferent, the act of kindness by the CEO of Promiseland estate is a beacon of hope.

“These plots of land signify more than just a piece of real estate; they symbolise a lifeline for the widows who have faced the harsh realities of loss and grief.

“Your commitment to supporting the families of our fallen heroes is a testament to the enduring spirit of solidarity that defines our nation,” she said.

Aluko also commended the DEPOWA president for her leadership style that had imbued strength in military families.

She said it warmed their hearts to know that there were individuals and organisations like Promiseland Estate and DEPOWA that stood with them as widows.