ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

10 widows of fallen heroes get plots of land, ₦5m donation in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akiko said the event was not just about the presentation of the plots of land, but a testament to the compassion that binds Nigerians as a people.

The President of DEPOWA, Mrs Oghogho Musa, presenting land document donated by Promiseland Estate to one of the beneficiaries in Abuja on Saturday (13/1/24)Donation [NAN]
The President of DEPOWA, Mrs Oghogho Musa, presenting land document donated by Promiseland Estate to one of the beneficiaries in Abuja on Saturday (13/1/24)Donation [NAN]

Recommended articles

Also, the Defence and Police Officers Wives’ Association (DEPOWA) gave ₦500,000 to each of the 10 widows.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the land documents and cheques were presented to the widows on Saturday in Abuja.

Two beneficiaries each drawn from DEPOWA; Nigerian Army Officers Wives’ Association; Navy Officers Wives’ Association; Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives’ Association, and Police Officers Wives’ Association, benefited from the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remarks, the President of DEPOWA, Oghogho Musa, said that Armed Forces Remembrance Day was an opportunity to reminisce on the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes and to put smiles on the faces of their families.

Musa said the donor had, on Dec. 12, 2023, pledged to give widows of fallen heroes 10 plots of land through DEPOWA, and appreciated him for the redemption of the pledge.

“Accordingly, 10 widows who cut across various associations under DEPOWA will be beneficiaries of this gesture.

“It is imperative to mention that the documents will be in the names of the widow’s children.

“I deem it most appropriate to appreciate the CEO of Promiseland Estate and his management for this great act of benevolence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Undoubtedly, this will not only provide shelter for the widows but will also create a deep sense of belonging amongst the widows,” she said.

Musa said the event underscored the determination of the association to continue to do everything within its capacity to positively impact the lives of widows and orphans.

The Head, Corporate Communication, Promiseland Estate, Wilson Ndukwe, said the gesture was to show compassion and gratitude to those who dedicated their lives to safeguarding Nigeria.

Ndukwe expressed appreciation to the brave men and women of the Nigerian armed forces for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices to national peace and security.

He said the sacrifice ensured the safety of the nation and had left indelible marks in the hearts of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we celebrate the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Jan. 15, let us take a moment to reflect on the profound impacts of their services.

“The Promiseland Estate is honoured to stand with you today as we mark this occasion not with mere words, but with a tangible expression of every of our gratitude.

“We understand that behind every hero, there is a family and behind every sacrifice, there is a story or there are stories of resilience and strength.

“In recognition of this, I am proud to announce to you on behalf of my boss that PromiseLand Estate is representing the plots of asset land to the military widows through DEPOWA.

“This gesture is a small token of our immense appreciation for the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This symbolizes our commitment to supporting and uplifting those who have faced the harsh realities of loss and hardship in the military,” he said.

The National President, Military Widows Association (MIWA), Veronica Aluko, expressed appreciation to the firm for the donation.

Akiko said the event was not just about the presentation of the plots of land, but a testament to the compassion that binds Nigerians as a people.

According to her, in a world that often seems indifferent, the act of kindness by the CEO of Promiseland estate is a beacon of hope.

“These plots of land signify more than just a piece of real estate; they symbolise a lifeline for the widows who have faced the harsh realities of loss and grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your commitment to supporting the families of our fallen heroes is a testament to the enduring spirit of solidarity that defines our nation,” she said.

Aluko also commended the DEPOWA president for her leadership style that had imbued strength in military families.

She said it warmed their hearts to know that there were individuals and organisations like Promiseland Estate and DEPOWA that stood with them as widows.

According to her, empathy and understanding have brought solace to the hearts of those of them who have faced unimaginable hardship.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPP founder calls Kano's Gov Yusuf child of God after Supreme Court victory

NNPP founder calls Kano's Gov Yusuf child of God after Supreme Court victory

Use only Cowry Card for any public transport in Lagos, LAMATA tells commuters

Use only Cowry Card for any public transport in Lagos, LAMATA tells commuters

We will wait for another time to take Lagos, PDP on Supreme Court judgment

We will wait for another time to take Lagos, PDP on Supreme Court judgment

Côte d’Ivoire Embassy sets up ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja to show live matches

Côte d’Ivoire Embassy sets up ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja to show live matches

Aba traders describe Gov Otti’s Supreme Court victory as democracy at work

Aba traders describe Gov Otti’s Supreme Court victory as democracy at work

NUT cries out over shortage of teachers in Lagos schools, wants urgent action

NUT cries out over shortage of teachers in Lagos schools, wants urgent action

10 widows of fallen heroes get plots of land, ₦5m donation in Abuja

10 widows of fallen heroes get plots of land, ₦5m donation in Abuja

Avoid drug abuse to stay alive – Psychologist urges youths

Avoid drug abuse to stay alive – Psychologist urges youths

CBN Audit: Gombe Governor suspends MD of state-owned microfinance bank

CBN Audit: Gombe Governor suspends MD of state-owned microfinance bank

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

President Bola Tinubu and FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji [Presidency]

Tinubu celebrates FIRS boss Adedeji, business titan Chagoury on birthdays

Third Mainland Bridge closure shoots up demand for LAGFERRY services. [Twitter/@Lagferry]

Lagferry urges Lagos residents to explore waterways entertainment

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger

5 die as boat capsizes in River Niger