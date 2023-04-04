The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: 10 high school students kidnapped in Kaduna

Ima Elijah

The government assures parents of their children's safe return and is working closely with security agencies for their swift release.

Kidnapping has surged in Kaduna [Vanguard]
The Kaduna State Government has confirmed that around 10 students of a secondary school in Kachia Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have been kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The unfortunate incident was reported by security agencies, as stated in the preliminary reports received by the government.

In response to the abduction, Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed that the state authorities are actively collaborating with security agencies to ensure the safe and swift release of the kidnapped students.

He further assured parents and guardians that all necessary steps are being taken to secure the release of their young students.

The Nasir El Rufai administration has also appealed to the public to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing useful information that could lead to the rescue of the students.

The government has expressed its determination to ensure the safety of all students in the state and bring an end to the activities of criminals in the area.

