10 girls fall victims of sexual abuse daily in Oyo - Official

Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs, says no fewer than 10 girls fall victims of sexual abuse daily in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by Cedars For Human Welfare Initiative (CEHUWEI), in collaboration with Development Research Project Centre (DRPC) and funded by Ford Foundation.

Oyediji said the ministry received not less than 10 cases of sexual abuse against girls daily, adding that the ministry was not happy on the manners girls were being molested in the state.

He said those involved in such bad act would not go scot-free, adding that they would face the full wrath of the law.

Oyediji called for more supports from security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in tracking down those perpetrating the immoral act.

“If we look inward for what is happening to girl-child in Oyo State, there is need for holistic approach.

“And for all relevant stakeholders to stand up to protect our girls, because the society’s structure is now working against proper upbringing of the girl-child.

“What amaze us is that some of the homes or orphanage centres, under the care of male caregivers, are abusing these girls and the case are now being reported at our office and legal action will be taken against them,” he said.

Oyediji attributed unemployment, economy hardship, street hawking, family dispute and lack of proper care and protection from parents due to economy instability, as factors contributing to sexual abuse of girl-child and women.

“The way the society is structure is not encouraging proper upbringing of the girl- child, while the livelihood culture of women in the society and the present global economy make some families to find it difficult to feed, forcing the girls to hawk on the streets and thus made them prone to sexual abuse,” he said.

Also, the Executive Director of CEHUWEI, Mr Olatunji Oluwabukola, called on the girls and women to position themselves for opportunities and try as much as possible to be someone to be reckoned with in the society despite challenges.

“Presently, ladies, girl-child are facing challenges of gender-based violence whereby they were assaulted, harassed and infringed on their rights.

“There is need for continuous awareness in order to curb these acts,” he said.

In her remarks, Dr Deborah Salami, the Secretary-General, Advancement Legacy For Indigent Citizens and Environment, called for equal treatment of boys and girls in the family and society in general.

Salami said boys and ladies behaved immorally and wear indecent dresses in the society, because they were not raised up properly to be responsible adult in the society.

