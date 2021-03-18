10 workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) abducted by bandits two weeks ago have regained their freedom.

The officials were kidnapped from the staff quarters of the Kaduna Airport on March 6, 2021 from the apartments which were located close to the facility's perimeter fence.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Wednesday, March 18 that the hostages were rescued by troops.

"Precise details of the rescue location cannot be provided at this time due to operational expediency," he said.

The commissioner did not indicate in his statement if any bandits responsible for the abduction were arrested or killed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai met with the rescued hostages late on Wednesday and assured them of his government's commitment towards securing the state.

The hostages - Ilori Sunday, Celestina Sunday, Beauty Oshaibie Sunday, Miracle Sunday, Marvelous Sunday, Destiny Sunday, Samuel Sunday, Deborah Sunday, Badiyatu Abdullahi Gambo, and Bilkisu Gambo - have reunited with their families.

The government is yet to secure the release of 39 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka last week.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 150 people have been killed by bandits since January, 107 of them killed in February alone.

The state government announced last week that bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.