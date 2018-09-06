Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

1.38m PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – REC

2019 Elections 1.38m PVCs yet to be collected in Lagos – REC

Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Lagos State, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

  • Published:
INEC extends voters registration to August 31 play

MURIC urges Muslims to get their PVCs

(informationng)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Thursday said some 1.38 million Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in the state.

Mr Sam Olumekun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Lagos State, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“We still have about 1.38 million PVCs uncollected as we speak. Only about 15 per cent of the 2017 new registrants whose cards have been produced have come to pick their cards. It is very poor.

“We have also added close to 750, 000 new registrants, whose cards are still going to be produced and distributed.

“Of course, the ones (PVCs) newly printed for those who registered in 2017, people are coming to collect them than those which had been there since 2011 elections,” he said.

The commissioner urged eligible voters whose cards had been produced to visit INEC offices in the 20 local government areas across the state to pick them up.

According to him, this will enable them to exercise their civic responsibility in the 2019 elections.

“We are still looking at the possibility of going to meet the people; taking the cards to them, but we are still looking at that. It is going to be a policy issue,” Olumekun said.

The REC urged the people to be involved in determining those that would represent them in government.

“We are imploring all stakeholders in this business to educate and sensitise the people, because it is important to get our democracy working.

“Sensitisation, mobilisation and education is not the business of INEC alone; it is the business of every interest group, for people to come out and perform their civic responsibility,” Olumekun said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet
3 Chris Ngige Minister says Buhari is healthier than 80% of Nigeriansbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Blogger Daddy Freeze: The atheist in the service of scams
INEC How electoral body is making it difficult for people to vote in 2019
Smart Nigerian? This lady got her PVC in less than 10hrs with a fake pregnancy
Voter Registration Here’s total number of registered voters as INEC process comes to a close
INEC Agency registers 537,874 new voters in Kaduna State
Pulse Blogger PVC struggle:Why the average Nigerian youth may not vote this coming elections.
El-Rufai Kaduna State governor tasks APC stakeholders on electing credible candidates
2019 Elections INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners of over 10m uncollected PVCs
Osun Governorship Election INEC plans to adopt secret ballot system during poll
INEC Commission denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt

Local

Bafarawa I left N13bn in Sokoto State Govt’s treasury – PDP Presidential aspirant
In Ondo Residents scamper for safety as thugs invade APC secretariat
IGP sacks 3 Police Inspectors who raided Edwin Clark's house
Edwin Clark IGP sacks 3 Inspectors who raided South South leader's house
President Buhari in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Transparency International President, govs, spend over N241bn on security votes yearly –TI