Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

This development follows last week's media reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja had issued arrest orders for both officials concerning the alleged withdrawal of over ₦46 billion from Kogi State government bank accounts.

Justice Emeka Nwite reportedly issued the court order in response to an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC, designated as suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/909/2024.

The allegations against Hudu, the former cashier at the Kogi State Government House, and Oricha, the Director General of the Government House Administration, have raised significant public concern.

Although the officials did not receive any formal warrant or invitation from the EFCC, Channels TV reported that unconfirmed sources suggest that their decision to present themselves at the EFCC headquarters aligns with the Kogi State government's stance on upholding the rule of law.

This move underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability, as it reportedly encouraged the officials to cooperate with the investigation voluntarily.

At the time of reporting, Hudu and Oricha were seen entering the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, marking a critical step in the ongoing investigation.