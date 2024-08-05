ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

Segun Adeyemi

This move underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability, as it reportedly encouraged the officials to cooperate with the investigation voluntarily.

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]
Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Recommended articles

This development follows last week's media reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja had issued arrest orders for both officials concerning the alleged withdrawal of over ₦46 billion from Kogi State government bank accounts.

Justice Emeka Nwite reportedly issued the court order in response to an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC, designated as suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/909/2024.

The allegations against Hudu, the former cashier at the Kogi State Government House, and Oricha, the Director General of the Government House Administration, have raised significant public concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the officials did not receive any formal warrant or invitation from the EFCC, Channels TV reported that unconfirmed sources suggest that their decision to present themselves at the EFCC headquarters aligns with the Kogi State government's stance on upholding the rule of law.

This move underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and accountability, as it reportedly encouraged the officials to cooperate with the investigation voluntarily.

At the time of reporting, Hudu and Oricha were seen entering the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, marking a critical step in the ongoing investigation.

The outcome of this high-profile case remains to be seen as the EFCC proceeds with its inquiry into the substantial financial discrepancies involving Kogi State's funds.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG warns Nigerians of increased violence risk in UK after recent riots

FG warns Nigerians of increased violence risk in UK after recent riots

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

Governor Mutfwang enforces 24-hour curfew in Jos to restore public order

Governor Mutfwang enforces 24-hour curfew in Jos to restore public order

DSS arrests leader of #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Abuja

DSS arrests leader of #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Abuja

Plateau Govt imposes 24 hours curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

Plateau Govt imposes 24 hours curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

Tinubu’s speech didn't disappoint Nigerians – Okupe

Tinubu’s speech didn't disappoint Nigerians – Okupe

Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka

Response to hunger protest evokes pre-independence memories - Soyinka

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

Police tighten security as Osun protesters hold open church service

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]

DSS arrests leader of #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP