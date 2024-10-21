ADVERTISEMENT
Join politics to decide your fate – Otti tells youths

News Agency Of Nigeria
Otti
Otti

Otti gave the advice during Church Service at The Transforming Church (TTC), on Sunday in Abuja.

He explained that every society needs the leadership it deserves, saying: “If you sit back and say politics is for politicians, the politicians will decide everything for you.

“I am challenging all the young people here. Don’t shy away from politics. That is where decisions about your future are made.”

Quoting Psalms 62:11, the governor said that power belongs to God and advised the youths against shying away from power.

“You can make a lot of changes if you have power, and that is what politics will give you to create the changes you want to see in the lives of your people.

“This is because, holding a political office affords people the opportunity to affect the lives of more people than one can imagine,” he said.

Otti said that he left the banking sector in 2014 and joined politics to make a difference by doing things differently.

He said that as the governor of Abia, he could affect the entire population of the state by just one action.

He called on Christians not to pray alone but compliment it with hard work, adding that that way, their dreams and aspirations would come through.

During the sermon, the lead pastor of the church, Rev. Sam Oye, who spoke on the goodness of God, called on Nigerians to keep their faith strong and not to give up on their dreams.

Reading from Psalm 119:68, Oye stressed the need for people to learn how to be good to others.

He thanked the Otti for visiting the church and reiterated the commitment of the church in praying for those in positions of leadership.

