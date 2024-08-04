Leaked speech saga - Is Bwala eyeing spokesman gig from Tinubu? Shaibu answers

The incident has sparked a heated exchange on social media, providing a glimpse into a simmering tension within the ruling party.

Bwala, known for his outspoken nature, took to his social media platform to express his dismay, describing the leak as sabotage.

"The speech by the President @officialABAT was leaked last night and was published on social media before the morning. That is sabotage.

"Unless it was authorised by Mr President, there should be consequences for the leak," he wrote.

Phrank Shaibu slams Bwala, accuses him of eyeing Ajuri, Onanuga's job

Pulse Nigeria

Phrank Shaibu, a media aide and special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has offered a quick counter argument to Bwala's allegations.

Shaibu dismissed the lawyer's claims as unfounded and accused him of angling for a position as a spokesperson within Tinubu's administration.

"The speech wasn't leaked, numbskull! I see your sneaky attempt to land a spokesman gig," Shaibu retorted in a social media post.

The media aide also took his time to school Bwala on the universal practice as far as presidential speeches are concerned.

Shaibu added: "Presidential speeches go to editors with a 'do not disturb' sign until showtime. The premature release of the speech to Nigerians blatantly illustrates the dwindling confidence of the media in this administration, and here you're yammering about sabotage... by who?"

He also took a personal jab at Bwala, referencing his previous roles and questioning his current motives.

"Enjoy your new role as Special Assistant on @PeterObi matters and quit eyeing @AjuriNgelale or @aonanuga1956's job," Shaibu concluded.

The controversy over the leaked speech underscores the fragile state of the relationship between the presidency and its media team.