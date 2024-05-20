Iranian TV confirms President Ebrahim Raisi's death in tragic helicopter crash

According to Guardian UK, the crash occurred in a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan province.

The British news platform reported that other Iranian outlets like Mehr and Tasnim and the Reuters news agency confirmed their deaths without specifying sources.

Among the victims are President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem of Tabriz, the Pilot and Copilot, the crew chief and the Head of Security and Bodyguard.

President Raisi, previously a significant figure in Iran's judiciary with a conservative reputation, led major policy efforts to bolster the nation's economy and regional standing.

As per the constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber is the designated successor.

Mokhber, involved in numerous government projects, is anticipated to take over presidential responsibilities.