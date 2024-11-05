ADVERTISEMENT
IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody

Segun Adeyemi

To improve handling of cases involving minors, the IGP announced a workshop for Deputy Commissioners of Criminal Investigation and investigation unit leaders.

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook
Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

This decision follows public outcry over the conditions in which these young detainees were reportedly held. Concerns escalated after 76 minors were presented in court last Friday, with some showing signs of malnutrition. Five minors reportedly collapsed in court, requiring urgent medical attention.

“The police are committed to ensuring the well-being of all individuals in custody,” Egbetokun assured the public in response to the uproar.

READ ALSO: Human Rights Radio shuts down in protest against FG's arrest of minors

Currently attending the Interpol General Assembly in Glasgow, the IGP speculated that the fainting incident may have been staged to sway public opinion against law enforcement. Nonetheless, he confirmed that medical care was promptly administered.

Public interest in the issue prompted President Bola Tinubu to step in, instructing that all charges against the minors be dropped.

This directive underscores the growing concern over police handling of young detainees and the need for improved custodial standards.

Muyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, disclosed that the IGP had issued directives to assess procedural practices in the minors’ detention.

READ ALSO: Kwankwaso, Shehu Sani knocks Tinubu's govt over arraignment of minors

“The Inspector-General is committed to addressing any procedural lapses or concerns,” Adejobi said, echoing Egbetokun’s focus on accountability and the welfare of vulnerable individuals in custody.

Scheduled for November 7, 2024, at the Police Resource Centre in Jabi, the event aims to establish “child-friendly investigation and care” standards across law enforcement.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to upholding legal frameworks, ensuring fairness, and maintaining accountability, particularly for vulnerable groups,” Adejobi concluded.

Segun Adeyemi





