On December 15, 2020, popular video-sharing platform, TikTok released its year end lists and with it, its list of the top 10 most viral moments across the year. The list is based on the creates and virality.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa, explains that TikTok’s mission has always been to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users. “Throughout this socially-distant year, the platform allowed its community to stay connected by celebrating trends and spreading positivity. It has been amazing to see vibrant, diverse and creative content coming out of 2020 and we look forward to more of this in 2021.”

Although we all had to keep our distance this year, it was through challenges like these that we truly came together. Here are the 10 of the most memorable moments during lockdown. Take a look below;

1.) Boredathome - Boredathome

2.)Thanksforheroes - Thanksforheroes

3.) Savagechallenge - Savagechallenge

4.) Leavingmybody - Leavingmybody

5.) Happyathome - Happyathome

6.) Indaboskichallenge -Indaboskichallenge

7.) 15sfitness - 15sfitness

8.) Athomewithme - Athomewithme

9.) Letlovelead - Letlovelead

10.) Tiktokcares - Tiktokcares

ALSO READ: How TikTok and Triller are slowly impacting Nigerian and global music during COVID-19 lockdown

In addition to the most memorable moments during lockdown, we’re also highlighting 10 more challenges that went viral in Nigeria this year:

1.) Dontleaveme - Dontleaveme

2.) Onenigeria - Onenigeria

3.) Dontrushchallenge - Dontrushchallenge

4.) Knowyou - Knowyou

5.) Bopdaddychallenge - Bopdaddychallenge

6.) Dudukechallenge - Dudukechallenge

7.) Allofmypretty - Allofmypretty

8.) Boredathome - Boredathome

9.) Lipstickday2020 - Lipstickday2020

10.) Freezeframe - Freezeframe

ALSO READ: Josh2Funny - Pulse Interview

With its easy-to-use video capturing and cool editing tools, TikTok makes it possible for everyone and anyone to express their creativity. Over here, we’re ready to share 10 of the most popular effects on the platform. Peep the list below;

1.) Ugly Face - Ugly Face

2.) Tear - Tear

3.) One Nigeria - One Nigeria

4.) How Old - How Old

5.) Green Screen - Green Screen

6.) Contact Lenses - Contact Lenses

7.) Blingbling - Blingbling

8.) Nigeria Face Paint - Nigeria Face Paint

9.) Emoji Imitation - Emoji Imitation

10.) Face Tracking - Face Tracking