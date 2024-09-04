ADVERTISEMENT
'War against poverty': Global leaders converge in Nigeria for strategic dialogue

Segun Adeyemi

Experts urge more inclusive policies to address poverty and gender disparities to foster a more equitable society.

Beggars sit on Lagos Ikorodu highway 06 February 2006. Lagos is reputed as one of the mostly densely populated city in the world with population more than 14 million. [Getty Images]
Beggars sit on Lagos Ikorodu highway 06 February 2006. Lagos is reputed as one of the mostly densely populated city in the world with population more than 14 million. [Getty Images]

New reports highlight that over 40% of the population lives below the poverty line. Systemic issues, including a lack of gender inclusivity in economic opportunities, exacerbate the economic disparity.

Women, who constitute a significant portion of the impoverished, face severe barriers to economic participation and empowerment.

Despite various government initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation, gender inequality persists, with women often excluded from key decision-making roles and economic advancements.

According to a statement signed by Olise Onwuka, IC's Strategic Communications Advisor, the summit will gather global and national policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and scholars to explore innovative strategies for poverty reduction through the lens of gender and social inclusion.

"The summit aims to address the pressing issue of poverty in Nigeria, where approximately 63% of the population lives in multidimensional poverty, with women, youth, and marginalised groups being disproportionately affected," Onwuka stated.

Prominent figures expected to attend include Gideon Olanrewaju, CEO of AREAi; Chioma Agwuegbo, CEO of Tech Her; Ms Nabila Aguele, CEO of Malala Fund Nigeria; and Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Ms Abigail Waya, among others.

